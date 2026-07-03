Galveston I-45 crash kills 1, injures others

A person has died and others were sent to a hospital following a crash on the Gulf Freeway on Friday, according to Galveston Police.

Deadly Galveston I-45 crash

What they're saying:

The crash was reported at about 11:40 a.m. on I-45 near 71st Street.

Galveston Police confirmed that one person has died.

Other people involved were sent to hospital. Police didn't specify how many people were hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.