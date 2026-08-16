High-speed chase ends in rollover crash after suspect steals Harris County patrol car

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The Brief A 35-year-old man was arrested after stealing a Harris County deputy's patrol vehicle during a trespassing call on the East Freeway. The suspect led officers on a nine-minute, high-speed chase that ended when a deputy used a PIT maneuver to roll and disable the vehicle. David Hopson IV attempted to flee the crash on foot but was apprehended; he faces multiple felony charges, and no injuries were reported.



A 35-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after stealing a deputy’s patrol vehicle and leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a rollover crash, authorities said.

Harris County chase

What we know:

The incident began when a Harris County deputy responded to a trespassing call involving a man at a business in the 13700 block of the East Freeway.

While the deputy was making contact with the individual, the suspect managed to enter the deputy's patrol vehicle and drive away. The deputy immediately broadcast a radio alert as the suspect entered the freeway traveling eastbound.

Multiple law enforcement units spotted the stolen vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The suspect drove south on Spur 330 and exited onto Bayway Drive.

A pursuing deputy executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to become disabled and roll over. The suspect climbed out of the overturned vehicle and tried to run, but officers quickly apprehended him.

The nine-minute chase resulted in no injuries to citizens or deputies.

Police identified the suspect as David Hopson IV, 35. Hopson has been charged with assault on a peace officer, felony evading arrest, and theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000.