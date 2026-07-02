Records claim Katy Tesla crash suspect overrode 'self-driving' mode before fatal incident

The Brief A man has been arrested for his Tesla vehicle crashing into a Katy home, killing a woman inside. Officials say data from the suspect's Tesla showed the vehicle's "self-driving" mode was manually overridden. The suspect's next court date is set for next week.



After a Tesla crashed into a Katy home, killing a woman inside, officials said the driver claimed the vehicle was on autopilot when the crash happened. The driver was later arrested for the crash as records say his claim wasn't true.

Katy Tesla crash arrest

The backstory:

The crash happened on June 19 at a home near the intersection of Rose Hollow and Blooming Park Lanes.

Harris County officials said the driver did not stay in a single lane, veered off the road, and sped into a brick home on Blooming Park.

Officials said Martha Avila, 76, was inside her home and was hit by the vehicle. Avila was taken to a nearby hospital by Life Flight and was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He showed no signs of intoxication.

The driver reportedly told authorities he had his Tesla Model 3 on autopilot going eastbound on Rose Hollow Lane when the crash happened.

On Wednesday, July 1, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that the driver, 44-year-old Michael Butler, had been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Allegations against driver

Dig deeper:

According to Harris County court records, Butler had to be pulled from his vehicle and was taken to a hospital with no serious injuries.

Deputies who spoke to Butler at the hospital said he was "awake, alert, coherent, and in stable condition." Allegedly, Butler told first responders that he had the Tesla on "Full Self Driving" (FSD) mode while making deliveries, and he passed out before the crash.

Butler reportedly gave authorities his approval to download evidence from his Tesla, which included camera footage, speed logs, data from the accelerator and brake pedals, and more.

According to the court records, evidence from Butler's Tesla showed that the vehicle was in FSD mode while he was fulfilling delivery orders. The self-driving feature was said to be activated "in the hours and minutes leading up to the crash" without any incidents.

Between Butler's last delivery and the crash, videos allegedly showed Butler's Tesla going onto Rose Hollow Lane and approaching a turn onto Park Brush Lane.

The vehicle's FSD reportedly turned on a left turn signal and the steering wheel started turning left, but the accelerator pedal was pressed. At that time, the steering wheel started turning right, and the vehicle started going toward the cul-de-sac where Avila's home is.

Records say Tesla's accelerator was pressed to 100% within six seconds. The vehicle reportedly reached 73 mph before hitting the curb of Avila's driveway, going airborne, and crashing into the front of the woman's home.

RELATED: Tesla official says driver in deadly Katy crash overrode self-driving

In addition to evidence from Butler's Tesla, records say data from Butler's phone showed Google searches in May including "Tesla fsd not aggressive enough" and "tesla fsd too timid."

What's next:

Records show Butler remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

His next court date is set for Monday.

Avila family attorneys respond

What they're saying:

Zehl & Associates sent the following statements in response to Butler's arrest:

"The decision by authorities to file manslaughter charges against Mr. Butler does not change our approach to this case nor our responsibilities to the family of Martha Avila. Tesla has stated that Mr. Butler chose to override the self-driving feature in this vehicle and investigators appear to have accessed that data as a basis for the criminal charge. We intend to obtain and analyze the collision snapshot data to make our own determination. We will follow the facts wherever they lead, but our priority is the same: to get answers and justice for Martha Avila’s family and make certain cars and roads are safe for everyone."