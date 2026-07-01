Katy Tesla crash: Driver charged in connection to crash that killed 76-year-old woman

The Brief Harris County authorities have charged the driver in connection to a deadly vehicle crash into a home in Katy last month. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 44-year-old Michael Butler has been charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Rose Hollow Lane and Blooming Park Lane last month.



Harris County authorities have charged the driver in connection to a deadly vehicle crash into a home in Katy last month.

Tesla crashes into home in Katy, driver charged with manslaughter

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 44-year-old Michael Butler has been charged with manslaughter.

Mug shot of Michael Butler (left) and Photo from the scene (right)(Source: Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department)

The backstory:

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Rose Hollow Lane and Blooming Park Lane last month.

Authorities said Butler told them he had his Tesla Model 3 on autopilot going eastbound on Rose Hollow Lane.

Harris County officials said the driver did not stay in a single lane, veered off the road, and sped into a brick home on Blooming Park Lane.

Officials said Martha Avila, 76, was inside her home and was hit by the vehicle. Avila was taken to a nearby hospital by Life Flight and was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The male driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He showed no signs of intoxication.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department)

Texas family of files lawsuit against Tesla

The lawsuit, filed in Harris County District Court, accuses Tesla and driver Michael Butler of negligence and claims defects in Tesla's driver-assistance technology contributed to the fatal collision.

According to the lawsuit, Martha Avila was inside a Katy-area home on June 19, 2026, with family members when a Tesla Model 3 crashed through the front wall of the residence. Plaintiffs allege Butler was operating the vehicle with an automated driving-assistance system engaged and told investigators the car was on Autopilot at the time of the crash.

The suit states Avila was pinned in the wreckage and later died from her injuries after being airlifted to a hospital. Justin Barbour, who was also inside the home, allegedly suffered serious injuries to his neck, back and shoulders.

Plaintiffs contend Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems have a documented history of failing to detect stationary objects and roadway terminations. The lawsuit alleges the vehicle either failed to recognize the end of the street before striking the home or experienced what plaintiffs describe as "sudden unintended acceleration."

The complaint also cites prior federal investigations, recalls and public scrutiny surrounding Tesla's driver-assistance technology. Plaintiffs argue Tesla knowingly marketed the systems in a way that overstated their capabilities while understating the need for constant driver supervision.

According to the lawsuit, Tesla and Butler are accused of negligence, gross negligence, design defects and failure to warn consumers about the alleged risks associated with Tesla's automated driving systems. The family is seeking wrongful death, survival and personal injury damages, along with punitive damages.