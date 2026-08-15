Heights burglary suspect killed in crash while trying to evade police

The Brief A suspect was reportedly burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex early Saturday. Police say the suspect saw police at the scene and gave a peace sign before speeding off. The suspect vehicle crashed after hitting an elevated part of the street.



Houston police say a burglary suspect died overnight while fleeing from officers in the Heights area.

Houston Heights suspect killed in crash

What we know:

According to police, security at an apartment complex on West 11th Street called at around 4 a.m. Saturday about a suspect burglarizing vehicles.

The suspect was reportedly in a vehicle with no license plates and hid in the parking garage until police came. An officer drove into the garage as the suspect was driving out, and the suspect reportedly gave the officer a peace sign before turning off the headlights and speeding off.

Officials say the suspect was speeding on West 11th toward Nicholson Street before striking an elevated part of the street, causing the vehicle to flip over.

The suspect was later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.