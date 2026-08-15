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Houston weather: Scattered showers possible this weekend, some areas under heat advisory

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published August 15, 2026 8:58 AM CDT
Published August 15, 2026 8:58 AM CDT
Houston weather: Aug. 15 morning forecast
Houston weather: Aug. 15 morning forecast

Houston weather: Aug. 15 morning forecast

Spotty showers are possible this weekend. As we move into the work week it's all about the heat. FOX 26 meteorologist Angie Rodriguez has the details.

The Brief

    • Humid and Hot for the Weekend
    • Heat Wave will bring triple-digit temps throughout the work week.
    • Atlantic tropical waves struggling to organize

HOUSTON - It stays very humid across Southeast Texas for the next several days, with scattered showers possible throughout the weekend, but clearing out by Monday. 

Not everyone will get rain, but a passing pop-up could bring a quick sense of relief for those areas.

Dangerous triple-digit heat possible

A stretch of hotter and generally drier weather develops, with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 90s and the humidity making it feel even hotter in the triple digits. 

Some counties just north of the immediate Houston area are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. on Monday, including Nacogdoches, Shelby and Angelina counties, amongst several others.

Tropical waves show little organization

We’re still watching a couple of tropical waves across the Atlantic, but neither looks particularly impressive right now. 

They are battling wind shear & dry air limiting development. Neither system is expected to pose a threat to Texas.
 

Tropical storm Lala is expected to become a hurricane soon and hit parts of Hawaii over the weekend. Expect the threat of flooding, strong winds and big waves.

Houston 7-day forecast

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez

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