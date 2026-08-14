The Brief Two Houston-area men are accused of allowing oil and transmission fluid from an unlicensed repair shop to soak into the soil and flow into Halls Bayou. Both men are charged with felony water pollution. Authorities are asking community members to report active environmental crimes and illegal dumping directly to their division.



Two men are facing felony charges in Harris County after authorities learned an unlicensed auto repair operation has been polluting soil and a Houston bayou.

Men charged with water pollution

The backstory:

Elias Manuel Rodriguez Navarez, 44, and Jose Leonel Rebolloso, 30, have been charged with felony water pollution, according to Harris County Constable Alan Rosen's Office.

The men allegedly ran an illegal transmission repair shop near Jensen Drive and the Eastex Freeway feeder road. Detectives claim oil and transmission fluid were repeatedly allowed to saturate the ground at the shop. Rainwater would then carry those hazardous fluids directly into Halls Bayou, a major watershed area.

An investigation was conducted by the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Environmental Crimes Division, which collaborated with the Aldine Management District to protect the local ecosystem.

What you can do:

Constable Rosen encourages residents to report environmental crimes such as illegal dumping, water pollution, or other offenses in the area by contacting the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Environmental Crimes Division at 832-927-1567.