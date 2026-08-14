The Brief Multiple agencies are searching for a missing male swimmer at Sam Rayburn Lake near Twin Dikes. A woman was rescued by a civilian on a jet ski after the couple's boat drifted away while they were swimming The missing man was last seen attempting to swim back toward their boat.



An afternoon swim at Sam Rayburn Lake has turned into a search operation after a couple became separated from their boat, leaving one swimmer missing.

Husband missing in lake

What we know:

On Thursday, around 2:15 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after a woman was rescued and brought to shore near Twin Dikes.

The rescued woman told deputies she and her husband were on their boat in Sam Rayburn Lake and got off to go for a swim. While in the water, the boat drifted out of reach.

Photo courtesy of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office/FB

According to the sheriff's office, the couple was in the lake for a while before a civilian riding a jet ski saw the woman, picked her up, and brought her safely to land. The woman said her husband was trying to swim back to their boat and had not been seen.

A search effort is active and involves the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments, Texas Game Wardens, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

What we don't know:

The ages and identities of the couple have not been released.