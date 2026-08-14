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Houston weather: Humid Friday with chance of scattered storms

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published August 14, 2026 7:07 AM CDT
Published August 14, 2026 7:07 AM CDT
Houston weather: Scattered storm chances for Friday afternoon
Houston weather: Scattered storm chances for Friday afternoon

Houston weather: Scattered storm chances for Friday afternoon

Friday will be humid and hot with the possibility of hit-or-miss storms across the Houston-area. Things will get a bit more heated over the weekend as drier, hotter weather develops.

The Brief

    • Muggy with scattered storms today
    • A heat wave kicks in this weekend
    • Atlantic tropical waves struggling to organize

HOUSTON - Friday will be humid and hot with the possibility of hit-or-miss storms across the Houston-area.

Storms mix in with mugginess

It stays very humid across Southeast Texas today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon. Not everyone will get rain, but a passing storm could bring a quick downpour and briefly knock temperatures down.

Heat starts cranking up

Rain chances fade as we head into the weekend, allowing temperatures to climb. A stretch of hotter and generally drier weather develops, with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 90s and the humidity making it feel even hotter.

Tropical waves show little organization

We’re still watching a couple of tropical waves across the Atlantic, but neither looks particularly impressive right now. Development appears limited, and neither system is expected to pose a threat to Texas.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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