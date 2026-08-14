Houston weather: Humid Friday with chance of scattered storms
HOUSTON - Friday will be humid and hot with the possibility of hit-or-miss storms across the Houston-area.
Storms mix in with mugginess
It stays very humid across Southeast Texas today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon. Not everyone will get rain, but a passing storm could bring a quick downpour and briefly knock temperatures down.
Heat starts cranking up
Rain chances fade as we head into the weekend, allowing temperatures to climb. A stretch of hotter and generally drier weather develops, with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 90s and the humidity making it feel even hotter.
Tropical waves show little organization
We’re still watching a couple of tropical waves across the Atlantic, but neither looks particularly impressive right now. Development appears limited, and neither system is expected to pose a threat to Texas.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority