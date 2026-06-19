Harris County crash: Tesla crashes into house on Rose Hollow Lane

The Brief Two people were taken to the hospital after a Tesla crashed into a home in Harris County on Friday night, officials said. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Rose Hollow Lane and Blooming Park Lane. Officials said a woman in her 70s was pinned and injured by the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The male driver of the Tesla was also taken to the hospital.



Two people were taken to the hospital after a Tesla crashed into a home in Harris County on Friday night, officials said.

Tesla crashes into home in Harris County, 2 people injured

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Rose Hollow Lane and Blooming Park Lane.

Officials said a woman in her 70s was pinned and injured by the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The male driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver and the victim have not been released.

Their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear at this time what caused the vehicle to crash into the home.