Harris County crime: Woman caught on camera burglarizing west Houston mausoleum with toddler in tow

The Brief Authorities need your help identifying a woman who was recently caught on camera burglarizing a mausoleum in West Houston. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office, surveillance cameras show the suspect, with a toddler in tow, casing the glass-front cremation niches at a cemetery on Katy Freeway. Officials said the woman then used a tool to open the locking mechanism on a protective glass panel and steals the jewelry and other valuables from inside.



Authorities need your help identifying a woman who was recently caught on camera burglarizing a mausoleum in West Houston.

Woman with toddler in tow caught on camera burglarizing mausoleum in West Houston

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office, surveillance cameras show the suspect, with a toddler in tow, casing the glass-front cremation niches at a cemetery on Katy Freeway.

Officials said the woman then used a tool to open the locking mechanism on a protective glass panel and steals the jewelry and other valuables from inside.

Authorities stated the woman is suspected of being involved in at least one more theft earlier in the year at the same location.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white female with dark hair and glasses. She has several tattoos on her back and appears to be 30-45 years old.

What you can do:

If you know who the suspect is, you're asked to contact Deputy Tgre Fields by e-mail at tgre.fields@cn5.hctx.net or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 crime tips webpage by clicking here.