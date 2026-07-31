Third Ward funeral home operator accused of stealing $2.2M estate appears in court

The Brief Unique Mica Green-Battle appeared in court Friday after prosecutors accused her of stealing more than $2.2 million from a deceased Houston man's estate. A judge set Green-Battle's bond at $800,000 and barred her from working in the funeral industry while the case is pending. Prosecutors say the allegations stem from the investigation into A Community Funeral Home, where Houston police recovered dozens of cremated remains during a 2025 search.



The operator of a Houston funeral home at the center of a high-profile investigation appeared in court Friday, where a judge set her bond at $800,000 and ordered she stays out of the funeral industry while her criminal case moves forward.

Unique Mica Green-Battle faces five felony charges stemming from an investigation that prosecutors say uncovered an alleged scheme to steal more than $2.2 million from a deceased Houston man's estate using forged documents.

Houston funeral owner accused of forgery

In court:

Friday's hearing focused on Green-Battle's bond conditions, not the evidence against her.

A Harris County judge set her bond at $800,000 and ordered she comply with several conditions, including that she cannot work in the funeral industry while the case is pending.

As Green-Battle left the courthouse, she declined to answer reporters' questions.

"I don't have anything to say. Get out of my face," Green-Battle told reporters before leaving with her attorney.

Her attorney later said Green-Battle maintains her innocence and emphasized she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The allegations:

According to court documents, prosecutors allege Green-Battle used forged documents, including a fake will, to claim she was the surviving spouse of 78-year-old Lawrence Gammon after his death.

Investigators say she then transferred ownership of Gammon's home, vehicles and financial accounts, ultimately stealing an estimated $2.2 million from his estate.

The allegations include claims that Green-Battle falsified a death certificate, submitted forged probate documents and used the fraudulent filings to gain control of the estate.

FOX 26 has not independently verified the allegations contained in the charging documents, and the case remains pending.

The investigation:

The charges stem from a broader Houston Police investigation into A Community Funeral Home in Third Ward.

The investigation began after families accused the funeral home of mishandling their loved ones' remains and stealing the identities of deceased relatives.

During a search warrant executed at the funeral home in 2025, investigators recovered dozens of boxes of cremated remains. Police also seized financial records as part of the investigation.

At the time, Houston police said the investigation remained active while they worked with the Texas Funeral Service Commission.

What's next:

Green-Battle remains charged with five felony offenses connected to the investigation.

The criminal case is ongoing.