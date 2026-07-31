Houston crash: Elderly man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in convenience store parking lot

The Brief An elderly man is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Friday morning, officials said. According to Houston police, the crash, involving a black van and a pedestrian, occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store near the intersection of South Glen Drive and South Kirkwood Road around 11 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 72-year-old Hispanic male, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



An elderly man is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Houston on Friday morning, officials said.

Houston crash: 72-year-old man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

What we know:

According to Houston police, the crash, involving a black van and a pedestrian, occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store near the intersection of South Glen Drive and South Kirkwood Road around 11 a.m.

The driver of the van remained at the scene following the crash, officials said.

Police said the pedestrian, a 72-year-old Hispanic male, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the victim's name.

It's unclear what led to the crash occurring as the investigation continues.