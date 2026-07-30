Astros, Rangers renew Texas rivalry while neck-and-neck in AL West

The Brief The Texas Rangers are traveling to Houston to face the Astros in a three-game series that starts Friday. The renewed in-state rivalry comes as the Astros hit the .500 mark. Houston is now in a dead heat behind the Rangers in the American League West.



The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will renew their in-state rivalry this weekend as the teams are neck-and-neck in the American League West.

Houston will have the home field advantage when they face the Rangers for a three-game series at Daikin Park. It starts at 7:15 p.m. Friday, followed by 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

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The matchup comes as the Astros hit the .500 mark after a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels this week, and extending their winning streak to five games.

That 55-55 record puts Houston within a game of the .509 (55-53) Rangers, who are in first place in the AL West.

The Astros lead the Rangers 6-4 in the in-state rivalry series this season.