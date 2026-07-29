18-year-old charged in deadly teen shooting now accused of fatal Midtown incident

The Brief Jefferson Velasquez is accused of killing Noah Ramirez in late April. At least one person pulled a gun during a fight outside a nightclub in Houston's Midtown. The suspect was previously arrested for another shooting that killed a 17-year-old last year.



After being arrested for a Harris County shooting that killed a 17-year-old last year, an 18-year-old is now accused of another deadly shooting in Houston's Midtown from earlier this year.

Arrest in deadly Midtown shooting

What we know:

Harris County court records confirm police's announcement Wednesday of a murder charge filed against Jefferson Velasquez. The 18-year-old is accused of killing 27-year-old Noah Ramirez in late April.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

The shooting happened on April 27 at about 2 a.m. in a parking lot on Milam and Rosalie Streets. Police say a fight inside the Diosa nightclub spilled into the parking lot, then at least one person started shooting.

Three men were sent to hospitals with gunshot wounds. One of them, now identified as Ramirez, was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

Other details about the shooting are not available at this time.

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Separate murder charge

Dig deeper:

Records show that Velasquez was already in Harris County custody for another deadly shooting.

The other shooting was reported in August 2025 at a home on Waldine Street near the Cloverleaf area.

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Harris County deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 30 and found remnants of a party that allegedly had about 200 people.

A 17-year-old, now known as Angel Garcia, was found shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Velasquez's arrest for this shooting was announced in June 2026.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Enrique Aguilar, was also arrested for the deadly teen shooting.

RELATED: 19-year-old now charged for 2 teen killings at separate Harris County parties