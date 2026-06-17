19-year-old now charged for 2 teen killings at separate Harris County parties

The Brief Enrique Aguilar was charged with a 17-year-old's death at a party in August 2025. Records show Aguilar was initially brought into custody for another 17-year-old's shooting death at a party in Feb. 2026. Both cases have one other suspect accused of being involved.



A 19-year-old has now been charged with the shooting deaths of two teens at separate parties in Harris County over the last year.

Harris County teen shootings: Suspect charged for 2 deaths

What we know:

On Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 19-year-old Enrique Aguilar was charged with the death of 17-year-old Angel Garcia.

Court records confirm that Aguilar is in custody. His bond has not been set at this time, but prosecutors have filed a motion for it to be denied.

Sheriff Gonzalez notes that Aguilar was already in custody on a separate murder charge.

According to court records, Aguilar is also accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Mariah Altorre during a party in February 2026. His bond for that case is currently at $500,000.

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The backstory:

Angel Garcia was shot and killed in August 2025 during a large party on Waldine Street.

Harris County deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. and found remnants of a party that allegedly had about 200 people.

A 17-year-old, now known as Garcia, was found shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fatal shooting at the 14700 blk of Waldine in Houston.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Jefferson Velasquez, was arrested for this shooting earlier this month. Records show that he is still in Harris County custody on a $500,000 bond.

17-year-old Mariah Altorre was shot and killed during a party on Valentine's Day 2026 at a party venue on Dagg Road.

Enrique Aguilar and his brother, Romeo, were arrested for the shooting. Enrique is charged with murder, and Romeo is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Romeo has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

Records claim Enrique and another person were "acting reckless by waiving firearms (handguns) and pointing them" in Altorre and other people's directions.

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What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.