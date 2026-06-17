19-year-old now charged for 2 teen killings at separate Harris County parties
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old has now been charged with the shooting deaths of two teens at separate parties in Harris County over the last year.
Harris County teen shootings: Suspect charged for 2 deaths
What we know:
On Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 19-year-old Enrique Aguilar was charged with the death of 17-year-old Angel Garcia.
Court records confirm that Aguilar is in custody. His bond has not been set at this time, but prosecutors have filed a motion for it to be denied.
Sheriff Gonzalez notes that Aguilar was already in custody on a separate murder charge.
According to court records, Aguilar is also accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Mariah Altorre during a party in February 2026. His bond for that case is currently at $500,000.
Previous coverage
The backstory:
Angel Garcia was shot and killed in August 2025 during a large party on Waldine Street.
Harris County deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. and found remnants of a party that allegedly had about 200 people.
A 17-year-old, now known as Garcia, was found shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Fatal shooting at the 14700 blk of Waldine in Houston.
Another suspect, 18-year-old Jefferson Velasquez, was arrested for this shooting earlier this month. Records show that he is still in Harris County custody on a $500,000 bond.
17-year-old Mariah Altorre was shot and killed during a party on Valentine's Day 2026 at a party venue on Dagg Road.
Enrique Aguilar and his brother, Romeo, were arrested for the shooting. Enrique is charged with murder, and Romeo is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Romeo has since been released on a $30,000 bond.
Records claim Enrique and another person were "acting reckless by waiving firearms (handguns) and pointing them" in Altorre and other people's directions.
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What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, and previous FOX 26 reporting.