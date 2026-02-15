Houston mother grieving after daughter killed during house party in on Dagg Road

The Brief HPD confirmed a teen was shot and killed during a party at a South Houston venue. The shooting happened Saturday during the early morning hours off of Dagg Road. The family identified the victim as 17-year-old Mariah Alatorre.



A local family is searching for answers and justice after 17-year-old Mariah Alatorre was shot and killed at a house party on the city’s South Side on Valentine’s Day morning.

Mother speaks after daughter killed at house party

What they're saying:

"She believed that everybody was her friend," the mother of the victim, Yady Alatorre said. "I would tell her, like, some people are not your friends. And she would just like, no, you just don't know them. They're my friends. And I wish she just understood that, like, you know, moms know best."

Featured article

Yady says Mariah was with her friends at the party on Dagg Road when the shooting occurred. She says she had her daughter's location, and was in constant communication through texting and calling.

What's next:

Houston Police have not arrested a suspect in the case.