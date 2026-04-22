Dagg Road shooting: Arrests made in shooting death of 17-year-old during party

The Brief Enrique Aguilar, 19, was charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mariah Alatorre. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also stated Aguilar's brother, Romeo Aguilar, 18, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. Alatorre was shot and killed during a house party on Dagg Road in the early morning hours of Valentine's Day.



An arrest has been made in the death of a teenage girl who was shot during a party south of Houston back in February.

Enrique Aguilar, 19, was charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mariah Alatorre. Aguilar's brother, Romeo Aguilar, 18, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Enrique Aguilar (L) and Romeo Aguilar (R)

Deadly shooting at party

The backstory:

On Feb. 14, Houston Police Department officers were called to a party venue on Dagg Road in the early morning hours.

Officials said Alatorre was reportedly caught in the crossfire.

The mother of the victim, Yady Alatorre, said Mariah was with her friends at the party on Dagg Road when the shooting occurred. She says she had her daughter's location, and was in constant communication through texting and calling.

Court documents state Enrique told a witness to not report the shooting and the witness feared for their life.