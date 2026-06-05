Baytown police investigating apparent murder-suicide on Southwood Circle

The Brief Baytown police are on the scene investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Friday afternoon. According to Baytown authorities, officers were called out to the area of Southwood Drive and Merrilane Street after a third party reported being contacted by a man at the location.



Baytown police are on the scene investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Friday afternoon.

Southwood Circle shooting: Man, woman dead in Baytown

According to Baytown authorities, officers were called out to the area of Southwood Drive and Merrilane Street after a third party reported being contacted by a man at the location.

Officials stated the man said he had shot and killed his wife and was contemplating suicide.

Police said when they arrived, they found a woman, believed to be approximately 30-years-old, near the front door of a home suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Authorities said they attempted life-saving measures, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a man, believed to be approximately 50-years-old, was also located inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot injury.

Authorities stated they provided life-saving measures, but the man was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated a preliminary information indicated the man and woman were involved in a romantic relationship.

Officials said no other individuals were involved and no additional injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Baytown Chief of Police John Stringer said in a release, "This is a tragic incident that has deeply impacted those involved and our community. I want to commend the officers who responded to this call for their professionalism, training, and immediate efforts to provide life-saving measures under extremely difficult circumstances. We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence, emotional distress, or a crisis situation to seek help and utilize available resources before circumstances reach a critical point. The safety and well-being of our community remain our highest priority. While this appears to be an isolated incident, our thoughts are with the families, friends, and loved ones affected by this tragedy as our investigators continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding this case."