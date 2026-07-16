Baytown standoff subject arrested after shooting father, pistol whipping mother

The Brief A Baytown woman allegedly shot her father and pistol whipped her mother on Thursday afternoon. The woman then fled to a camper with her young son, but later surrendered. The woman is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.



A woman has been arrested after a standoff in Baytown that allegedly started with her shooting one parent and assaulting another.

Baytown standoff scene: Woman arrested

What we know:

Baytown Police confirmed that they were called at about 1 p.m. Thursday to a home on Rollingwood Street, near Spur 330 and Bayway Drive.

Officials say they were called after 42-year-old Melissa Rodriguez shot her father in the hand and pistol whipped her mother. The parents were treated by medics at the scene.

After the assault, police say Rodriguez retreated to a camper in the driveway that she lives in. She allegedly had her three-year-old son with her.

Officers reportedly surrounded the camper and ordered Rodriguez to leave, but she refused. Police then used chemical agents, and Rodriguez surrendered.

Police say Rodriguez and her son were treated by medics at the scene.

According to Baytown officials, Rodriguez is expected to be charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Child Protective Services is said to be helping with her son.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.