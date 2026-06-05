Lake Jackson deadly shooting: Family releases new statement following death of John Mendoza, Jr.

The Brief FOX 26 has received a new statement from Charles Adams, attorney for John Mendoza, Sr. and the Estate of John Mendoza, Jr. following a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday morning in Lake Jackson. According to the statement, the most recent family statement is in response to statements made by Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman and District Attorney Tom Selleck. In a five-page statement released to FOX 26 on Friday evening, Adams called on Stallman and Selleck to "officially identify Deputy Tippit. They should release all relevant audio and video recordings of the incident and interactions prior to the shooting. And they should arrest and charge Deputy Tippit."



FOX 26 has received a new statement from Charles Adams, attorney for John Mendoza, Sr. and the Estate of John Mendoza, Jr. following a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday morning in Lake Jackson.

Lake Jackson shooting: Family releases new statement following deadly shooting of John Mendoza, Jr.

According to the statement, the most recent family statement is in response to statements made by Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman and District Attorney Tom Selleck.

What they're saying:

In a five-page statement released to FOX 26 on Friday evening, Adams called on Stallman and Selleck to "officially identify Deputy Tippit. They should release all relevant audio and video recordings of the incident and interactions prior to the shooting. And they should arrest and charge Deputy Tippit."

As FOX 26 has previously reported, family attorney Charles Adams identified the deputy as Kevin Tippit.

Within the statement, Adams said community members reached out to his office alleging a previous incident involving the deputy.

You can view the full statement below or click here.

Shooting leaves teen dead

The backstory:

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began just after midnight on Monday when a deputy tried to pull over John Mendoza Jr. near FM 2004. Two other teens were reportedly in the car.

Authorities say Mendoza kept driving and eventually stopped inside his garage at a home on Indian Warrior Trail. Following an encounter, the deputy fired his gun, shooting Mendoza. He later died at the hospital.

FOX 26 obtained dispatch audio from the night of the incident, which includes the words "accidental discharge."

THE VIDEO

The surveillance video captures the vehicle involved as well as the sound of a single gunshot being heard.

The video also captured numerous police vehicles as well as one other person pulling up to the scene after the shooting occurred.

**WARNING: The video below may be graphic in nature for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.**

Brazoria County sheriff, Brazoria County D.A. and Texas DPS response

The other side:

Earlier in the week, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman provided the following statement:

"I know there are many questions surrounding the recent officer-involved shooting that resulted in the tragic loss of a young man.

This is a serious matter, and I hear the concerns and emotions expressed throughout our community. I also understand why people are seeking answers. I assure you, we seek those same answers. Our limited public comments should not be interpreted as a lack of concern, urgency, or recognition of the seriousness of this incident.

From the outset, I requested an independent investigation of the shooting and the events that led up to it. This investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the Brazoria County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. One of my responsibilities as your Sheriff is to ensure that this investigation proceeds objectively and without interference. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to full cooperation with the investigation, no matter the results.

Because this investigation is ongoing, I am unable to comment on specific matters and facts related to the active investigation.

Please continue to keep the family, our community and all those affected by this tragedy in your prayers as our community grieves.

In a statement earlier in the week, the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office said:

"It is the policy of the District Attorney’s Office to request that the Texas Rangers investigate all officer-involved shootings concerning the law enforcement agencies within Brazoria County.

Accordingly, this matter is currently being investigated by the Texas Rangers with the assistance of this office. A thorough and comprehensive investigation is being conducted and this matter will be presented, in its entirety, to the grand jury for their review and action. It is anticipated that necessary investigative tasks, such as forensics and other testing, may take several months to complete. In accordance with the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure and other applicable law and rules, this office, the Texas Rangers, and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office will not publicly discuss any aspect of the ongoing investigation or proceedings at this time.

Our office extends its deepest sympathy, our thoughts and our prayers to all parties involved. We thank the community for its cooperation, understanding, and patience as we move through this process.

No further comment will be provided by this office while the matter is pending before the grand jury."

In a statement earlier in the week, the Texas Department of Public Safety said:

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers, who will lead the investigation in conjunction with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office in the June 1, 2026, officer-involved shooting that occurred in the garage of a resident located in the 100 block of Indian Warrior Trail in Lake Jackson.

Anyone with information related to this incident, including witnesses or individuals who may have video footage or other evidence, is encouraged to contact the Texas Fusion Center.

Texas Fusion Center contact information: TXFC@dps.texas.gov or (844) 643-2251.

What's next:

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to FOX 26 that the case remains active as they work through all the facts of what happened. Once the Texas Rangers complete the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Brazoria County DA's Office.