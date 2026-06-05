Houston Avenue Bridge along I-10 struck by 18-wheeler, traffic slowed in the area

The Brief Traffic in the area of Interstate 10 and Houston Avenue is slow after the Houston Avenue bridge was struck by a vehicle. According to Houston Transtar, the crash involved a heavy truck. Officials said numerous lanes, including the right shoulder, right lane, and three center lanes are closed as a result.



Traffic in the area of Interstate 10 and Houston Avenue is slow after the bridge was struck by a vehicle.

What we know:

According to Houston Transtar, the crash involved a heavy truck.

Officials said numerous lanes, including the right shoulder, right lane, and three center lanes are closed as a result.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

According to Houston police, an 18-wheeler was carrying a crushed junk car and was going under the bridge.

The 18-wheeler hit the bridge, causing the car to fall off and hit an 18-wheeler behind it.

The Texas Department of Transportation says they have a crew on the way to the scene to check the bridge.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or to slow down in the area.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long until the area will be cleared by authorities.

No word yet if there were any injuries.