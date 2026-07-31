Houston Methodist fire: Piece of equipment catches fire on roof of Centennial Tower in Med Center

The Brief The Houston Fire Department is on the scene after a fire has been reported at Centennial Tower at Houston Methodist in the Medical Center. Officials said smoke was reported on the roof. The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire since it is a large building, due to weather.



The Houston Fire Department is on the scene after a fire has been reported at Centennial Tower at Houston Methodist in the Medical Center.

What we know:

Officials said smoke was reported on the roof.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire since it is a large building due to weather.

Currently, there have been no injuries reported or evacuation ordered.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 26, Houston Methodist said, "Earlier today, a piece of equipment on the roof of Centennial Tower caught fire and caused minor damage to a small section of roof insulation. The fire was quickly extinguished by the Houston Fire Department. No injuries were reported, and there is no ongoing risk to patients, visitors or employees. We thank the Houston Fire Department and our facilities team for their prompt response."