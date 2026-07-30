Harris County: Body found behind business on FM 1960
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a body was found behind a business in Harris County on Thursday evening.
What we know:
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the body was found behind a business on FM 1960 East near Briarcreek Road.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
The man's cause of death is under investigation.
Authorities remain on the scene investigating.
The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office