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Harris County: Body found behind business on FM 1960

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published July 30, 2026 7:45 PM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 7:45 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating after a body was found behind a business in Harris County on Thursday evening. 
    • According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the body was found behind a business on FM 1960 East near Briarcreek Road. 
    • Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a body was found behind a business in Harris County on Thursday evening. 

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the body was found behind a business on FM 1960 East near Briarcreek Road. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

What we don't know:

The man's cause of death is under investigation. 

Authorities remain on the scene investigating. 

The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office

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