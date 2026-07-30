Harris County: Body found behind business on FM 1960

The Brief Authorities are investigating after a body was found behind a business in Harris County on Thursday evening. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the body was found behind a business on FM 1960 East near Briarcreek Road. Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.



Authorities are investigating after a body was found behind a business in Harris County on Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the body was found behind a business on FM 1960 East near Briarcreek Road.

Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

The man's cause of death is under investigation.

Authorities remain on the scene investigating.