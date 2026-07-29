Fort Bend ISD parent says school closure led family to leave district ahead of new school year

The Brief One Fort Bend ISD parent says the closure of Sugar Mill Elementary led her family to leave the district. The family enrolled at Aristoi Classical Academy ahead of the new school year. FOX 26 asked Fort Bend ISD about enrollment, families leaving the district and plans for vacant campuses.



A parent who fought to keep Sugar Mill Elementary open says her family is preparing to leave Fort Bend ISD. As the 2026–27 school year approaches, families affected by the closure are deciding whether to attend their newly assigned district campuses or enroll elsewhere.

What we know:

Earlier this year, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees voted to close Sugar Mill Elementary and six other campuses.

District leaders said the closures and new attendance boundaries were intended to respond to declining enrollment, better align campus capacity with the student population and make more efficient use of district resources.

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Lisa Covington was among the parents who opposed closing Sugar Mill. She said telling her two children they would not return to their neighborhood school was difficult.

"We were very sad. That was a really hard conversation to have with both of my kids," Covington said.

Choosing a New School:

Covington’s children will attend Aristoi Classical Academy, a charter school with campuses in Katy and Cypress that is opening a location in the Sugar Land area.

She said her family was already familiar with the school’s mission, and the new campus gave them another option after Sugar Mill’s closure.

"It was a bit of a silver lining of a dark cloud," Covington said. "It has been kind of a breath of fresh air to leave behind the season of unknowns."

A Different Approach:

Covington said Aristoi’s approach to classroom technology also influenced the family’s decision.

She said her children had strong teachers in Fort Bend ISD, but the family wanted an elementary school environment that relies less heavily on computers and tablets.

"We had wonderful teachers. I loved our teachers," Covington said. "But as a whole, within the system, we are excited about an environment that relies less heavily on technology."

Families Makes Choices:

Covington said about five families from her street and the street behind it are also planning to send their children to Aristoi.

She said having familiar classmates at the new school has helped make the transition easier for her children.

Not every family affected by the closure is leaving Fort Bend ISD.

Covington said some parents are preparing to attend their children’s newly assigned schools and have already joined their new campus PTO boards.

"Regardless of if they’re going to a new school or leaving the district, everyone’s really been making decisions that are best for their family," Covington said.

Under the approved boundary plan, Sugar Mill students were assigned to Drabek, Barrington Place or Lakeview elementary schools.

District Communication:

In previous reporting, Fort Bend ISD said it was verifying student addresses, finalizing campus assignments and coordinating transportation and program changes for the 2026–27 school year.

The district said it had reviewed placements for more than 1,500 elementary students, including students enrolled in special education and dual-language programs. Families were expected to receive address-specific and program-specific information as the transition process continued.

Fort Bend ISD also said it would work with affected campuses and families to support a smooth transition and provide campus support plans.

Covington said her family received information about events at its newly assigned school and regular messages asking whether her children would return to the district. Because the family chose the charter school relatively quickly, they did not attend those events.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many families affected by the closures have decided to leave Fort Bend ISD.

FOX 26 asked the district how current enrollment compares with the same point last year, how many Sugar Mill families have confirmed their plans and whether officials are tracking how many affected students are enrolling in charter schools, private schools or other districts.

The Vacant Campus:

Covington said she also remains concerned about what will happen to the Sugar Mill Elementary property.

"I’m curious what they’re going to do with the building that’s in our neighborhood that still sits vacant," Covington said. "Nothing has been communicated on what’s being done with that."

In previous reporting, Fort Bend ISD said a committee would be formed to explore possible uses for the closed campuses. At that time, the district had not announced a specific plan or timeline for the properties.