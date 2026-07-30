61-year-old accused in teen's 2025 Houston Heights murder

The Brief A 61-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy in September 2025. The teen was found by first responders in a parking lot near the I-10 Katy Freeway.



A now 61-year-old man is accused of allegedly killing a 16-year-old in the Houston Heights area last year.

Houston Heights murder: Man accused of killing teen

What we know:

Houston Police say 61-year-old Marcus Fernandez is charged with murder for the death of 16-year-old Franklin Torres-Concho.

Police say Fernandez is already in custody for separate charges.

(Photos courtesy of Houston Police)

The backstory:

Torres-Concho was found stabbed in late September 2025.

Police were called for a person down in an empty parking lot near the I-10 Katy Freeway and Patterson Street. Torres-Councho was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

Other details about this case are not available at this time.