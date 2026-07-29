Houston weather: Heat, humidity to continue for Thursday
HOUSTON - Expect the heat and humidity to continue across the Houston area for your Thursday and much of the rest of the week before some storms may move in this weekend.
HEAT HOLDS FIRM
Another steamy afternoon is ahead on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. Most neighborhoods stay rain-free, but an isolated pop-up storm cannot be ruled out.
TEMPERATURES FLIRT WITH 100
The hottest stretch continues through the weekend, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index values will remain well into the triple digits.
A FEW MORE STORMS AHEAD
Moisture begins to increase this weekend, bringing a slightly better chance for scattered afternoon storms through early next week. Rain coverage will remain limited, but a few neighborhoods could get temporary relief from the heat.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team