Midtown shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired outside nightclub

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a nightclub in Midtown where at least three people were shot.

According to Lieutenant Horelica, the incident happened near the intersection of Anita Street and Milam Street.

Shooting outside club on Milam Street

What we know:

Two HPD officers were working side jobs at Diosa nightclub on Milam Street when around 2:09 a.m., they heard several shots fired in the parking lot across the street.

Lt. Horelica says they went to investigate and found multiple victims. Officials report there was a fight between several men and at least one of them pulled out a weapon to fire multiple shots.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

At least three people were hit, according to Lt. Horelica. One man was found at the scene and another had ran across the street before he fell. Both were taken to a nearby hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second one was last said to be in critical condition. Authorities said there was a third person brought to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police detained two suspects.

What we don't know:

It is not confirmed if the shooting involved patrons at Diosa nightclub.