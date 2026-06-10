Texas AG Paxton investigates FIFA over World Cup ticket seating changes

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an official consumer protection investigation into FIFA. The state is looking into whether the organization violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA) by allegedly misleading soccer fans about World Cup ticket locations. The AG’s office received multiple consumer complaints claiming fans paid thousands of dollars for premium, top-tier "Category 1" seats, only for FIFA to change the stadium seating maps later. Those seats were allegedly shifted or downgraded to "Category 2" areas with worse views. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is completely brushing off the claims. He states that their ticket processes are deeply analyzed by top legal experts, they are "very relaxed" about the inquiry, and out of 800,000 tickets sold in California, they received only three or four actual complaints.



Investigation into FIFA

Big picture view:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) over allegations that the organization misled fans regarding the location and quality of seats sold for the upcoming World Cup matches.

The state's action comes ahead of the World Cup matches scheduled for June and July in Arlington and Houston.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, premium seats at the final match cost over $10,000, and the agency has received several consumer complaints detailing experiences where ticket buyers were assigned seats with less desirable views than originally represented.

The investigation centers on reports that consumers purchased "Category 1" seats expecting premium views of the field, only to have FIFA adjust stadium seat maps after the transaction. Those seats were then allegedly moved into areas originally designated as "Category 2," which have less optimal views of the field.

The state is evaluating whether FIFA’s representations regarding ticket seat locations and categories violated the Texas Business and Commerce Code and the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA).

"I will work to ensure that FIFA is engaging in ethical and honest business practices so that Texas fans are treated fairly," Attorney General Paxton said in a statement. "Sports have a unique power to bring people together, and FIFA must understand that Texans take their competition—and their consumer rights—seriously."

FIFA remains relaxed about the scrutiny

The other side:

FIFA President Gianni Infantino pushed back against the complaints and legal investigations during an address, stating that the organization remains relaxed about the scrutiny.

"When it comes to this legal investigations or complaints... we are very relaxed about it because, before starting to sell 6 and a half or 7 million tickets, we check what we do with the best lawyers, with the best experts," Infantino said.

Infantino noted that out of approximately 800,000 tickets sold for matches in California, the organization received only three or four formal complaints from customers, adding that those cases were resolved before the investigations began.

FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico noted that the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act strictly prohibits advertising a product under one standard and delivering another.

"The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act says you cannot advertise something having a character and then sell something of a different character," Tritico said. "If you paid a premium price for a tier one ticket, and you didn't get that, you might have a cause of action."

Tritico added that FIFA’s primary legal defense will likely rest on the changes being honest logistical mistakes rather than an intentional effort to deceive consumers.

He also pointed out the specific timing of the state inquiry, noting that immediate action was necessary because the international soccer entity will only be operating within the state for a few weeks. However, Tritico also noted the political context surrounding the high-profile announcement, stating that Paxton is currently running a campaign for the United States Senate against James Talarico.

For local ticket holders concerned about their seat classifications, Tritico advised that private legal counsel is not necessary at this phase of the inquiry. If the Attorney General's office secures a successful outcome or settlement, mandated relief will automatically pass down to the affected consumers.