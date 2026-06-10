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National Hurricane Center flags area to watch in Gulf

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FOX Local
Hurricanes
Published June 10, 2026 1:31 PM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 1:31 PM CDT
Hurricane gear test: What to expect this year
Hurricane gear test: What to expect this year

Hurricane gear test: What to expect this year

Hurricane season is here, and John Dawson is back to review supplies you may need for your emergency kit. Here's a preview of what you can expect.

The Brief

    • The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area in the Gulf of America to watch for the possibility of tropical development.
    • The area has a low chance of developing within the next week.
    • Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

HOUSTON - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has outlined an area to watch in the Gulf of America where tropical development could happen.

What we know:

The area of interest is in the Bay of Campeche – an area in the southern Gulf near the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico.

According to the NHC, the area has a low chance of developing within the next week.

An area to watch has been flagged in the Gulf of America.
(FOX Weather)

 

What they're saying:

"Conditions are not expected to be favorable for significant development, and the system should move inland over eastern Mexico late this weekend," the NHC wrote in its outlook.

The National Weather Service office in Houston said that moisture from the disturbance will bring increased chances of heavy rain to parts of Texas last this weekend into early next week.

Big picture view:

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. It is fairly common for tropical disturbance to develop in this part of the Gulf early in the season.

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Hurricane season starts today: Here’s what Texas should know
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Hurricane season starts today: Here’s what Texas should know

 

This serves as a reminder that people in Texas should prepare for a landfalling hurricane now. Experts recommend you have an emergency kit that includes provisions to last for at least three days, trim back trees and such from your home and know your evacuation route.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and previous FOX Local reporting.

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