National Hurricane Center flags area to watch in Gulf

The Brief The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area in the Gulf of America to watch for the possibility of tropical development. The area has a low chance of developing within the next week. Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has outlined an area to watch in the Gulf of America where tropical development could happen.

What we know:

The area of interest is in the Bay of Campeche – an area in the southern Gulf near the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico.

According to the NHC, the area has a low chance of developing within the next week.

An area to watch has been flagged in the Gulf of America.

(FOX Weather)



What they're saying:

"Conditions are not expected to be favorable for significant development, and the system should move inland over eastern Mexico late this weekend," the NHC wrote in its outlook.

The National Weather Service office in Houston said that moisture from the disturbance will bring increased chances of heavy rain to parts of Texas last this weekend into early next week.

Big picture view:

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. It is fairly common for tropical disturbance to develop in this part of the Gulf early in the season.

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This serves as a reminder that people in Texas should prepare for a landfalling hurricane now. Experts recommend you have an emergency kit that includes provisions to last for at least three days, trim back trees and such from your home and know your evacuation route.