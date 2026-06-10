Harris County shooting: Suspect arrested following deadly shooting on West Little York

The Brief A suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Harris County on Tuesday, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 29-year-old Elijah Walker has been charged with murder. Officials said 26-year-old Curtis Veazie was killed in the shooting.



A suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Harris County on Tuesday, authorities said.

Harris County crime: Suspect charged with murder following shooting on West Little York

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 29-year-old Elijah Walker has been charged with murder.

Elijah Walker

The backstory:

Harris County authorities were called out to the area of West Little York Road and Hollister Street for an ongoing dispute.

Gonzalez said the dispute involved two roommates regarding apartment rental payments.

According to officials, 26-year-old Curtis Veazie was killed in the shooting.

What's next:

Walker was taken to the Harris County Jail.