Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murder in 2025 track meet stabbing

The Brief The jury has convicted Karmelo Anthony of murder. Anthony is accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf to death during a track meet in Frisco last year. The punishment phase started within minutes of the verdict being read.



Karmelo Anthony has been found guilty of murder in connection with the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf during a track meet last year.

The 12-person Collin County jury began deliberating late Tuesday morning after defense attorneys and prosecutors delivered closing arguments.

Anthony was charged after the April 2, 2025, death of 17-year-old Metcalf at a stadium in the Dallas suburb of Frisco.

(FOX 4)

The defense rested its case Monday without calling Anthony to the witness stand.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Collin County District Attorney Bill Wirskye argued that Anthony provoked the confrontation, brought a hidden knife to the track meet, and launched an unjustified "sneak attack" on an unarmed victim.

"You don't get to meet a shove with a stab, especially if you provoke the shove," Wirskye told jurors.

Defense attorney Mike Howard countered that Anthony, who was 17 at the time, acted out of a "split second of fear and chaos" after being confronted and pushed by the much larger Metcalf inside a crowded team tent where Anthony was sitting. Howard maintained that the stabbing was an act of self-defense.

Jury to decide punishment

Anthony faces between five and 99 years or life in prison.

The punishment phase of the trial began within minutes of the verdict being read. Anthony's mother was the only witness called, and she asked for mercy for her son. Anthony could be seen crying as his mother testified.

The judge told jurors that they have to decide if "sudden passion" played a role in Anthony's decision to stab Metcalf. That will determine the length of Anthony's sentence.

Closing arguments in the punishment phase are underway.

Reactions to verdict

A crowd gathered outside the Collin County Courthouse ahead of the verdict being read.

Tense moments between people who had opinions about either side of the case were seen with some people shouting in the faces of others. One group carried signs that read things such as "Justice 4 Austin."

Police and deputies could be seen at barricades erected in front of the courthouse trying to calm people in the crowd. Authorities later used vehicles to create further distance between the crowd and the building.

A crowd gathered in front of the Collin County courthouse house ahead of the Karmelo Anthony verdict June 9, 2026. (FOX 4)

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