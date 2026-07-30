Search continues for missing teen last seen in Baytown

As a Baytown teen remains missing two months later, local and federal agencies are stepping in to help find her.

Baytown missing: Sasha Meuchel

What we know:

Sasha Meuchel, 16, went missing on May 18, according to Baytown Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Meuchel reportedly left her grandmother's home on Specklebelly Drive, near TX-300 Spur and Rollingbrook Drive.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Meuchel walking out the front door with a handful of belongings around midnight. Her family says she also turned off her phone.

Police say she could be in the Katy or Humble area.

Sasha Meuchel (Photos courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Sasha Meuchel is 5'9", weighs around 120 pounds, and has brown hair. She also has brown eyes and may be wearing glasses.

Police say Meuchel also has multiple piercings: One on her left eyebrow, one on her upper left ear, and three on her lower left ear.

The 16-year-old was seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans at the time she disappeared.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this point why she may have left.

Mother speaks out

What they're saying:

Latasha Markham, Meuchel’s mother, said she has not spoken to her daughter since she disappeared and says Meuchel has never gone missing before. Markham said she is worried about her daughter's safety.

"Please know that I love you more than words can express. You are not in trouble. We just want to know that you are safe and bring you home. No matter what has happened, you are loved, and I want to help you," said Latasha Markham, Meuchel’s mother.

‘See something, say something’

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following Baytown police numbers:

Baytown Police Department: 281-422-8371

Baytown Criminal Investigations Division: 281-420-6646

"A simple share, a conversation, or recognizing something that seems familiar could make a difference," Baytown Police said on social media. "If you see something, say something."