The Brief An elderly husband and wife were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at their Cypress-area home. The adult son of the couple called to report his parents' death after finding them. Harris County Sergeant says it appeared the husband shot his wife before then shooting himself.



Harris County officials are investigating a possible murder-suicide scene after a son found his parents dead in their home near the Cypress area.

Murder-suicide investigation

What we know:

Sergeant Ritchie from the sheriff's office reports they received an in progress call early Friday morning to a home on Campos Drive in the Barwood neighborhood.

An adult male said he found his parents dead inside their bedroom, officials say.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed an elderly couple in their 70s were dead at the scene. The son was detained, authorities report.

According to Sgt. Ritchie, it appeared the husband shot his wife before then shooting himself.

At this time, detectives are interviewing the son and family.

What we don't know:

The identity and ages of the husband and wife is unknown.