The Brief Thy Mitchell's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Harris County alleging Matthew Mitchell planned to murder his family, according to court records. The document claims Matthew was heard on Ring video saying, "I gotta kill everybody." Thy's parents claim Matthew conspired with his mother to remove money from trust and other accounts and move them into accounts in her name.



The parents of Thy Mitchell, the mother and wife killed along with her two children, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Harris County alleging Matthew Mitchell planned to murder his family, according to court records.

In May, Matthew Mitchell, 52, Thy Mitchell, 39, and their two kids, an 8-year-old Maya and a 4-year-old Maxwell, were found shot dead in their River Oaks home. The couple owned two well-known, popular restaurants in Montrose, Traveler's Table and Traveler's Cart.

Houston police believed the family's deaths were a murder suicide. According to the medical examiner’s office, Matthew’s death was ruled a suicide. The deaths of Thy, Maya, and Maxwell were ruled homicides.

Thy Mitchell's parents accuse Matthew Mitchell of plotting murders

Wrongful death lawsuit details:

On July 23, Thy's parents, Thuy Mai and Lan Huong Tran, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Matthew's estate. In the document, they accuse Matthew of planning and plotting the murder of his family to avoid public shame from financial failure and fraud.

The lawsuit includes transcript and timestamps from Ring camera audio and video recordings over a week timespan.

In the transcript, Matthew is allegedly heard rambling, and in different recordings he is heard allegedly saying, "I just need to – do it. I could have done it last night. Now I have to wait all over again" and "I gotta kill everybody."

Thy's parents claim Matthew conspired with his mother to remove money from trust and other accounts and move them into accounts in her name. The lawsuit accuses them of doing this to shield the money from those who might try to recover it based on likely bankruptcy and fraud he previously committed.

According to the lawsuit, $1.4 million was put into the accounts held by Matthew's mother and after the murders, the mother allegedly returned the money to their original accounts to hide their actions.

Thy's parents ask that there be a temporary restraint in place, so the defendants can not make distributions of Matthew's estate funds without court order or take any action with respect to Traveler's Cart or Traveler's Table.