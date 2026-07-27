Deerbrook Mall reviews security as experts warn about risks tied to social media meetups

The Brief Deerbrook Mall officials say the recent shooting was an isolated incident and was not connected to a so-called teen takeover. The mall is reviewing its security measures and brought in a third-party firearms detection K-9. A Texas Southern University professor says loosely organized social media meetups can become dangerous when large crowds gather without structure or supervision.



Deerbrook Mall officials are reviewing security measures following a recent shooting inside the mall, while also pushing back against claims that the incident was connected to a teen takeover.

What they're saying:

Lindsay Kahn, a spokesperson for the mall’s ownership company, described the shooting as a "very unfortunate, isolated incident" and said mall leaders are grateful everyone involved is okay.

Kahn said the shooting was not connected to an organized teen takeover or social media trend.

Mall officials do not publicly discuss specific security protocols because they say releasing those details could compromise safety. However, Kahn said three on-duty Humble Police officers were at the mall, along with security officers employed through a third-party company.

Following the shooting, Deerbrook Mall began reviewing and evaluating its security measures. A third-party firearms detection K-9 team was also brought to the property as an additional visible security measure.

The mall has since reopened and is operating under normal business hours while officials continue monitoring the property and evaluating security.

The company also owns Baybrook Mall, Willowbrook Mall, First Colony Mall, and The Woodlands Mall.

Kahn said the company closely monitors social media for information about possible gatherings or rumored teen takeovers. Willowbrook Mall, in particular, has previously been the subject of online rumors involving large teen gatherings.

Officials said any alleged meetup connected to the Deerbrook Mall incident was not authorized by the mall.

Mall leaders said they could implement a temporary curfew or mandatory parental supervision policy if necessary. However, they view that as a last resort and do not want to permanently restrict young people from visiting the mall at certain times.

Officials said mall culture remains an important part of the teenage experience, but visitors are still expected to follow the property’s code of conduct.

Expert explains how online meetups can grow quickly

Victor Powell, a professor in Texas Southern University’s Radio, Television and Film Department, said social media can influence both the person sending a message and the people receiving it.

Powell said algorithms allow meetup announcements to spread to large groups of people much faster than word-of-mouth communication did in the past.

He said the algorithm may help distribute the message, but young people still make the decision to attend these gatherings.

According to Powell, loosely organized events without clear planning, structure or supervision can be more likely to end in fights, criminal activity or other dangerous situations.

Powell emphasized that it is not illegal for people to meet or socialize. However, he said young people should understand there is a responsible way and an irresponsible way to organize or attend a gathering.

He also encouraged parents to have honest conversations with their children about how something that appears innocent can quickly lead to serious consequences.

At the same time, Powell said parents should not teach children to be afraid of living their lives or socializing. Instead, he said the goal should be helping them make safer and more responsible decisions.