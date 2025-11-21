Unlicensed Third Ward funeral home accused of stealing deceased loved ones' identities

The Brief HPD investigators served a search warrant at an unlicensed funeral home on Wheeler Avenue. The warrant was executed during a funeral service at the home. The funeral home owner was reportedly detained for questioning. Records show the home's licensed had been revoked.



An unlicensed Houston funeral home is being investigated after clients accused personnel of stealing their deceased loved one's identities.

Houston: Third Ward funeral home accused of identity theft

What we know:

On Friday, Houston Police said a search warrant was executed at a funeral home on Wheeler Avenue near Live Oak Street.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said several families who previously held services at the home accused personnel of stealing their loved one's identities.

The warrant was reportedly served while a funeral service was taking place. Lt. Crowson said the service was moved to another funeral home while the investigation continued.

One owner of the funeral home was reportedly detained for questioning. Investigators will contact the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Officers also seized financial records as part of the investigation.

Police found no bodies inside the business but did recover several boxes of cremated remains. HPD is coordinating with the Texas Funeral Service Commission (TFSC) to determine next steps.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear at this time if anyone will be charged.

Dig deeper:

According to TFSC records reviewed by FOX 26, the required licenses for a listed owner of A Community Funeral Home were revoked in 2022.

Running an unlicensed funeral home is a violation of state regulations.