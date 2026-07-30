20-year-old arrested for deadly 2025 Houston shooting

The Brief Arenthes Winn is said to be charged with capital murder for a November 2025 shooting. It's believed he and at least one other person shot two people during an argument overnight. Anyone with more information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A 20-year-old man is now in custody for a 2025 shooting that killed another man in southwest Houston.

Houston crime: 20-year-old arrested for deadly shooting

What we know:

Houston Police say 20-year-old Arentheis Winn was arrested in Galveston County on a capital murder charge.

Winn was said to be involved in a shooting that killed 29-year-old Markquez Mack and injured a 30-year-old woman in November 2025.

(Photo courtesy of Houston Police)

The backstory:

The shooting was reported on November 28, 2025, shortly before 5 a.m. Officers were called to a parking lot on South Post Oak Road just north of Highway 90 Alternate.

Police say the two victims were approached by at least two male suspects, an argument ensued, and Mack was shot. The suspects reportedly shot the other victim as they were leaving the scene.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Mack was pronounced deceased. The woman who was shot is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS