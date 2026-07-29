Witness in Houston ICE shooting released from custody, lawyer says

One of the witnesses in the deadly Houston ICE shooting has been released from ICE custody, according to the witnesses' attorney.

The attorney for Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego tells FOX 26 that he has been released "at an undisclosed location," and his family has been notified.

This is a developing report. We will update when we receive more information.

Houston ICE shooting: Ruling for witness' release

The backstory:

Pliego is one of the witnesses of a fatal shooting involving ICE agents.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot by an ICE agent during an incident on July 7 in Houston's East End. Pliego was one of three passengers inside the van driven by Araujo when the shooting happened.

In a ruling on Monday, Federal Judge Keith P. Ellison ruled Pliego must be released from DHS custody within the next 48 hours.

Further conditions stipulate that Pliego must be released by DHS in a public place within the Southern District of Texas, and must notify his counsel of the time and place of his release no less than three hours prior to his release from custody.

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