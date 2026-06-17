Tropical Storm Arthur: Parts of Texas coast under Tropical Storm Warning

The Brief Tropical Storm Arthur has formed along the Texas coastline. Arthur is the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. The center of Arthur is expected to pass over parts of Texas as it brings flooding rain and gusty winds to coastal areas near Houston and Galveston.



Tropical Storm Arthur has formed, prompting forecasters to issue a Tropical Storm Warning for parts of the Texas Gulf Coast.

Arthur is the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. Previously, it had been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 1.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Arthur will move over parts of the Texas coast before heading to its ultimate destination – Louisiana.

The forecast cone for PTC 1.

(FOX Weather)



In addition to Texas, tropical storm alerts have also been issued for coastal areas of Louisiana.

Tropical storm alerts have been issued for PTC 1.

(FOX Weather)



Deadly flooding remains threat in Texas

Arthur is expected to dump flooding rain along the Southeast Texas coast as it moves past the region.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of the Texas Gulf Coast in a Level 3 out of 4 flood threat through at least Thursday morning. This includes the Houston region.

The flooding threat zone associated with Arthur.

(FOX Weather)



Flood watches and warnings have been issued by National Weather Service for coastal areas of Texas.

Forecasters are warning of 5-10 inches of rainfall with some spots getting as much as 20 inches of rain through Thursday.

The flood alerts for the Gulf Coast.

(FOX Weather)



At least two people in Texas have already died in flash flooding caused by the disturbance as it moved across Central Texas.

It is never safe to drive through water covering a roadway. Remember the adage: Turn around, don’t drown.