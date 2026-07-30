Stabbing incident reported at Northside Houston Walmart

A person is reportedly in police custody following a stabbing incident at a Walmart on Houston's Northside.

The incident was reported at the Walmart near I-45 and Crosstimbers Street.

Police confirmed a call came in at around 2:30 p.m. It was reported that a male was stabbed in the arm by a female.

One person has been detained, according to authorities. Another person was taken to a hospital.

Other details are not available at this time.