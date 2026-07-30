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Stabbing incident reported at Northside Houston Walmart

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Updated July 30, 2026 4:45 PM CDT Published July 30, 2026 3:15 PM CDT

HOUSTON - A person is reportedly in police custody following a stabbing incident at a Walmart on Houston's Northside.

The incident was reported at the Walmart near I-45 and Crosstimbers Street.

Police confirmed a call came in at around 2:30 p.m. It was reported that a male was stabbed in the arm by a female.

One person has been detained, according to authorities. Another person was taken to a hospital.

Other details are not available at this time.

The Source: Houston Police

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