A medical helicopter has been called to a crash scene that is impacting traffic on the I-10 Katy Freeway.

The crash is in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Greenhouse Road. The scene is reported on Houston Transtar as a two-car crash that is mainly blocking the left-hand lanes.

(Photo courtesy of Houston TranStar)

Houston Police confirmed they were called about the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The incident is said to be a major crash. Life Flight has been called to the scene.

Other details about the crash are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.