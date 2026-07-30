Life Flight called to crash on I-10 Katy Freeway
HOUSTON - A medical helicopter has been called to a crash scene that is impacting traffic on the I-10 Katy Freeway.
The crash is in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Greenhouse Road. The scene is reported on Houston Transtar as a two-car crash that is mainly blocking the left-hand lanes.
(Photo courtesy of Houston TranStar)
Houston Police confirmed they were called about the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
The incident is said to be a major crash. Life Flight has been called to the scene.
Other details about the crash are not available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston TranStar and Houston Police