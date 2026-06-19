Houston police report squatters inside home of Lee Gilley

The Houston Police Department has confirmed to FOX 26 that a trespasser is living in the home of Lee Gilley, the man accused of killing his pregnant wife, then allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and leaving the U.S. to Italy where he was apprehended.

Squatters found in Lee Gilley home

According to authorities, officers were called out to the home located on Allston Street around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a man accompanied by an attorney reported that the home belonged to his daughter and was tied up in probate proceedings connected to an ongoing murder case. The man told officers he had learned from a neighbor that someone was occupying the property.

Officials said they attempted to contact the person inside the home and eventually spoke with him through a doorbell camera system.

The man refused to come outside and claimed the house belonged to him, and he would "go to court to prove it," police report.

Houston police said the Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted, but the matter was referred to the Harris County Constable's Office because it was considered a civil matter.