Texas releases first Education Freedom Account participation data; Houston-area districts among top recipients

The Brief Texas received more than 274,000 applications for its first Education Freedom Accounts program. Just over 85,000 students received funding, while more than 121,000 students are on the waitlist. Houston ISD and Fort Bend ISD had the highest number of funded students in the Houston area.



Texas has released its first detailed look at participation in the state's new Education Freedom Accounts program, offering insight into how many families applied, who received funding and where participating students are concentrated.

The data comes as students prepare to head back to school and follows months of debate over whether taxpayer-funded education savings accounts should be used to help families pay for private education and other approved educational expenses.

Education Freedom Accounts?:

Education Freedom Accounts, often referred to as school vouchers, allow eligible families to use state funds for approved educational expenses, including private school tuition, tutoring, instructional materials, educational therapies and certain online programs.

Supporters have argued the program gives parents greater flexibility to choose the educational setting they believe is best for their children, while critics have expressed concern about the potential impact on public school funding and oversight.

By The Numbers:

According to the state:

More than 274,000 applications were submitted.

Just over 85,000 students received funding.

More than 121,000 students are currently on the waitlist.

State leaders say 80% of funded students come from households earning less than 200% of the federal poverty level.

Houston-area participation:

Among Houston-area school districts, Houston ISD had the highest number of funded students.

It was followed by:

Fort Bend ISD

Cy-Fair ISD

Conroe ISD

Katy ISD

Supporters praise rollout:

The Texas Private Schools Association says member schools have been pleased with the rollout of the program, describing the application process as "simple and transparent."

The organization told FOX 26 that many participating schools have seen an increase in interest and enrollment ahead of the new school year. It also said the demographic report indicates the program is reaching many of the low-income and special-needs students it was created to serve.

With the July 31 enrollment confirmation deadline now passed, the association says some additional students could still move off the waitlist before school begins. It also expects more private schools may choose to participate in the program next year, expanding the number of options available to families.

At the same time, the association emphasized that most Texas students will continue attending public schools, while saying the high demand demonstrates families are considering a variety of educational options.

Critics Raise Concerns:

Texas AFT President Zeph Capo said the new participation data reinforces concerns the organization has raised since lawmakers approved the program.

Capo argues that directing taxpayer dollars toward traditional public schools, charter schools, homeschooling programs and private education creates inefficiencies and leaves fewer resources available across the broader education system.

"Every time we fund a new system, greater inefficiencies are a result of funding these multiple systems. So this is where more choices don't, in fact, make it better for everybody. It waters down the system for everybody."

Capo also said receiving an Education Freedom Account does not guarantee that a student will be admitted to a participating private school.

"They do not have to accept everyone. So, if the kid has special needs, if they have a behavioral background, they might get the voucher, but that doesn't mean that the school is going to actually enroll them or accept them."

Capo said public schools, unlike private schools, are required to educate every student, regardless of disabilities, behavioral histories or other specialized needs.

What's next:

As schools prepare to welcome students back for the new academic year, state leaders say the first-year participation numbers demonstrate significant interest in the program.

Supporters say they expect additional private schools to join the program in future years, while critics say they will continue monitoring the impact Education Freedom Accounts have on public school funding and student access.