Houston Texans detail Toro District timeline, future options for Reliant Stadium campus

The Brief Groundbreaking remains on track for late this year, with training camp and headquarters moving to Cypress by 2029. Specific details are being held for a dedicated county announcement in a few weeks. Home games will remain at Reliant Stadium; potential plans to redevelop the surrounding 350 acres into a year-round entertainment district remain an open option under joint study with Harris County and the Rodeo. The stadium will introduce new subterranean VVIP spaces (BMW Lone Star Ballroom and M Club Blue), new loge boxes, and a "Liberty Whiteout" rivalry uniform honoring the late Janice McNair.



The Houston Texans are moving forward with plans for a late 2026 groundbreaking on their upcoming Toro District facility, while evaluating long-term redevelopment options for the 350-acre footprint surrounding Reliant Stadium, franchise leadership announced Tuesday.

Texans President Mike Tomon addressed media members regarding the franchise’s operational roadmap, outlining a timeline that will shift the team's training camp and daily headquarters to Cypress by 2029 while keeping home games rooted at Reliant Stadium.

"Right now, we're really excited about the progress. We're looking forward to the groundbreaking at the end of the year," Tomon said. "So I was just sharing we're excited to move this camp. You guys are going to love your new setup to the Toro district in 2029. So, you know, we're focused on it. We've got a lot of momentum and we're working through with our views in the county."

Tomon noted that an additional "foundational announcement" regarding county coordination is expected within the next several weeks.

Big picture view:

Long-Term Vision for NRG Park

While non-gameday operations relocate northwest, Tomon confirmed that game days will remain at Reliant Stadium. The team continues to conduct joint studies with Harris County and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo to determine the long-term future of the surrounding 350 contiguous acres.

"We really feel that we're sitting on this pretty unique opportunity," Tomon said. "Right now, it's an event-based space. Over 750 events a year come through here, so that's a good halo. But we really feel that this can be something more than that. And so, when you think about using and having this space being really kind of a 365 day a year destination, I think that's an option."

Tomon clarified that team officials remain focused on stadium renovations rather than replacement, adding that stakeholders have ample time to finalize a 30-year direction.

"Hey, it'd be great to have a decision yesterday. But the reality is we have several years until there's a real need to have definitive direction on it," Tomon said. "So we're trying to make sure we're thoughtful with the time and our stakeholders."

Turf or Grass?:

Field Surface Realities

Addressing ongoing public interest regarding playing surfaces following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup matches held at the stadium earlier this summer, Tomon explained why a permanent natural grass field remains unfeasible under current operational demands.

"FIFA shut down the stadium for over a month of, like, no activity getting that ready. We don't have that luxury," Tomon said, pointing to the stadium's dense year-round calendar of concerts, dirt shows, and community events. "We're a busy stadium... and so they're doing a great job keeping the stadium busy, and we're just focused on making sure it's ready to play on Sunday or Thursday or Monday."

What's next:

Upgrades for the 25th Season

As the franchise prepares for its 25th season, Tomon detailed several stadium enhancements slated for this fall. The upgrades include the launch of the H-Town Loge Boxes—semi-private seating for four to six guests—and two new subterranean VVIP hospitality spaces: the BMW Lone Star Ballroom and the BMW M Club Blue, located near the visiting team’s tunnel.

The team also plans to unveil a new "Liberty Whiteout" rivalry jersey—celebrating late owner Janice McNair’s favorite game—and introduce a new culinary partnership with a Houston-rooted, Michelin-recognized chef later this month.