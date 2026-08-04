University of Houston student says financial aid change left her scrambling before fall semester

The Brief A University of Houston student says she recently learned she would not receive the Texas Transfer Grant she expected. State officials say Fiscal Year 2026 was the final year the grant was funded as a separate program. Beginning in Fiscal Year 2027, certain eligible transfer students will instead receive assistance through the TEXAS Grant program.



A University of Houston student says she is searching for new ways to pay for school after learning that a state grant she expected to receive will no longer be available as a separate financial aid program.

What we know:

Kennedy Beasley, a student at the University of Houston, says she was counting on the Texas Transfer Grant to help cover the cost of the upcoming semester.

Beasley says she is now looking for additional scholarships and grants to fill the financial gap. She says the university suggested that she apply for another grant, but claims the alternative award would provide a few thousand dollars less than the amount she expected to receive.

The Texas Transfer Grant was designed to help eligible students transferring from two-year colleges to four-year universities complete their bachelor’s degrees.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board says the program is now changing. Fiscal Year 2026 was the final year the Texas Transfer Grant was funded as a separate, stand-alone program.

Beginning in Fiscal Year 2027, eligible students who received a Texas Educational Opportunity Grant, known as a TEOG, while attending a two-year institution may qualify for assistance through the TEXAS Grant program after transferring to a four-year university.

The change means students must meet the state’s TEXAS Grant eligibility requirements rather than automatically continuing under the previous stand-alone transfer grant program.

What they're saying:

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board provided the following statement:

The University of Houston provided the following information on background:

Beasley says her main concern is not only the loss of the expected funding but also how close the change came to the beginning of the semester. She says students need clearer information about which grants they qualify for and what other assistance may be available before tuition deadlines arrive.

Students with questions about their individual financial aid packages are encouraged to contact the University of Houston’s financial aid office directly.