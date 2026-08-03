Stolen miniature horse reunited with owner thanks to FOX 26 report

The Brief Terry Jordan credits our July 30 report about his stolen miniature horse named "Peanut" for the safe return of his beloved pony. Someone stole Peanut from his pasture west of the Heights on July 22. On Saturday night, Terry said he got a call from a nice lady who said she thought she knew the whereabouts of Peanut.



Terry Jordan credits our July 30 report about his stolen miniature horse named "Peanut" for the safe return of his beloved pony.

Stolen miniature horse returned to grateful owner

The backstory:

Someone stole Peanut from his pasture west of the Heights on July 22.

Although he has 12 other horses, Peanut, Terry says, holds a special place in his heart.

Peanut

While going through radiation for stage 4 cancer, Peanut had just been born.

The newborn horse gave Terry a reason to fight to stay alive.

What they're saying:

On Saturday night, Terry said he got a call from a nice lady who said she thought she knew the whereabouts of Peanut.

After she sent a picture, Terry knew his beloved pet had been located.

The woman drove Peanut home asking for nothing more than gas money.

Terry says he was overwhelmed by the big response on social media and strangers all over hoping for the best in his search for Peanut.

"We think about all the bad things and where our country is going, and then all these nice people that I didn't know jumped in to help," Terry said.

He got what he told us a week ago that he wanted more than anything else, Peanut back home where he belongs.