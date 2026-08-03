The Brief Rice University announced a major expansion of its signature financial aid program, offering free tuition to students from families earning up to $200,000 annually starting in fall 2027. Students from families earning less than $100,000 will receive full coverage for tuition, mandatory fees, and room and board. The university introduced the Rice Investment in 2019.



Rice University announced a major expansion of its signature financial aid program on Monday, offering free tuition to students from families earning up to $200,000 annually.

Expanded financial aid program

By the numbers:

Beginning with students entering in fall 2027, the expanded Rice Investment program will grant free tuition to students from families earning between $100,000 and $200,000 per year.

Students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will receive full coverage for tuition, mandatory fees, and room and board.

Rice will continue to meet 100% of demonstrated financial need for all families without requiring student loans.

The backstory:

The Rice Investment previously covered tuition, mandatory fees, room, and board for families earning $75,000 or less, and provided free tuition to families earning between $75,000 and $140,000.

File photo. Rice University on May 11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

Access and affordability

The university says access and affordability have been central to Rice's mission since its founding, remaining tuition-free for more than its first 50 years. The university introduced the Rice Investment in 2019 as a signature initiative to carry the commitment forward.

The university says the expansion of the Rice Investment was made possible through intentional university investment and sustained philanthropic support.

"This is a defining moment for Rice University and for the future of higher education," President Reginald DesRoches said. "Talent exists in every community and across every socioeconomic background. Because of the extraordinary generosity of our alumni and supporters, more students than ever will have access to the life-changing opportunities a Rice education provides. Philanthropy makes this possible, and continued investment in our students will ensure future generations can learn, discover and lead without financial barriers standing in the way."