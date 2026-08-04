Houston Methodist Hospital recognized among country's best in U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

The Brief Houston Methodist Hospital has been named to the U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll (best hospitals in the country) for the 10th time and is the number 1 hospital in Texas, according to a release. The release stated this is also the 34th year in a row that Houston Methodist Hospital was ranked in at least one specialty. Hospital officials added five community hospitals achieved 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report statewide rankings.



Houston Methodist Hospital has been named to the U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll (best hospitals in the country) for the 10th time and is the number 1 hospital in Texas, according to a release.

Houston Methodist Hospital named to U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll

By the numbers:

The release stated this is also the 34th year in a row that Houston Methodist Hospital was ranked in at least one specialty.

Officials said Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked in 11 specialties — 10 nationally and one regionally (rehab), including six specialties nationally ranked in the top 20. The nationally ranked specialties include gastroenterology/GI surgery (5); obstetrics and gynecology (7); cardiology, heart and vascular surgery (10); pulmonology and lung surgery (11); neurology/neurosurgery (13); cancer (19); orthopedics (21, tie); diabetes and endocrinology (23, tie); geriatrics (24); and urology (43).

Hospital officials added five community hospitals achieved 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report statewide rankings.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital is No. 3 (tied) in Texas and No. 2 in the Houston metro area. It is ranked in six specialties, with five nationally ranked and one regionally ranked.

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital is No. 7 in Texas and No. 5 in the Houston metro area. It is ranked in two specialties, with one nationally ranked and one regionally ranked.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is No. 9 in Texas and No. 6 in the Houston metro area. It is ranked in two specialties, with one nationally ranked and one regionally ranked.

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is No. 14 in Texas and No. 8 in the Houston metro area.

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital is No. 21 (tied) in Texas and No. 10 (tied) in the Houston metro area.

What they're saying:

"This recognition reflects the remarkable dedication of our physicians and employees and their tireless focus on delivering unparalleled care to our patients," said Marc L. Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist in a news release. "While we are honored by this recognition, its true significance lies in what it represents — an unwavering commitment to putting patients first."