Houston shooting: 4 suspects sought following shooting in Houston's south side

The Brief A search is underway for four suspects following a shooting on Houston's south side on Monday evening, officials said. According to Houston police, they were called out to the intersection of Tierwester Street and Corder Street, just after 7:45 p.m. regarding a shooting.



A search is underway for four suspects following a shooting on Houston's south side on Monday evening, officials said.

Houston south side shooting: 4 suspects sought following shooting on Monday evening

What we know:

According to Houston police, they were called out to the intersection of Tierwester Street and Corder Street, just after 7:45 p.m. regarding a shooting.

When officials arrived, they learned the shooting was possibly a robbery.

Officials said there were two teens, a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old inside a grey Honda Civic in a ditch. The teens were at the park and met with some other young males, and later left.

Upon leaving the park, officials said the grey Honda Civic ended up at Tierwester Street and Corder Street.

That's when, officials said, the young males who were at the park got out of a car and shot into the Honda Civic striking the 19-year-old.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The other teen in the Honda Civic wasn't injured and is providing statements to authorities about what happened.

The four suspects, who were said to be young Black males, possibly teens or their early 20s, were seen on video running down Corder Street wearing different clothing. One of the suspects was said to have a handgun.

What we don't know:

The identity of the 19-year-old injured wasn't released.

No further information was provided on the suspects.

What you can do:

If you have any information on what happened in this shooting, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Houston Crime Stoppers.